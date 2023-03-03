Lifestyle Kitchen This $9 Find Keeps Kitchen Counters Clean and Splash-Free, According to Amazon Shoppers Shoppers say their sinks are “way cleaner” thanks to this microfiber mat. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 3, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Reese Herrington Whether you’re scrubbing stainless steel pans with burnt-on bits or removing caked-on eggs from plates, it can be difficult to clean your dishes without making a mess in the area around your sink. After all, with all of that splashing, your sink backsplash and counters might end up coated in gross water. But there’s good news. If you’ve been putting dish towels behind your faucet to avoid water buildup, there’s a genius solution on Amazon that fits right in this space, is highly absorbent, and dries quickly. Plus, it’s only $9 right now. Amazon To buy: PoYang Kitchen Sink Splash Guard, from $9 with coupon, (originally $12) at amazon.com The PoYang Kitchen Sink Splash Guard has a wraparound design to fit right along the strip of counter where your sink is attached. Made from a highly absorbent microfiber cloth, it is designed to absorb drips, splashes, and prevent pooling of water on your counters so you don’t have to wipe down the sink every time you do the dishes. Beyond being absorbent, the brand also says it's fast-drying, and you can wash it by hand or just toss it in the laundry. While the hole for the faucet is 2.5 inches either way, you can choose between two sizes depending on the length and width of your sink and counter. There’s a smaller option (17.7 inches by 4.7 inches) and a larger option (24 inches by 5.1 inches). Regardless of which you choose, you’ll get a pack of two, so when you need to wash one, you can always have a backup handy. Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this thing, and over 1,000 reviewers have already given it a five-star rating thanks to how well it absorbs water, and how it makes doing the dishes more enjoyable. One shopper writes, “This absorbs very well.” They continue to express how much they love that it comes in a pack of two, writing that they love that “you can alternate them when you’re cleaning the other one.” Best of all, they are “easy to clean. I just hang it over the faucet to dry overnight,” they write. Another shopper says this solution is an excellent fit with their faucet, and it even dries itself out. They are impressed, writing, “Somehow my faucet is now way cleaner than it used to be.” They continue to say that they love that its appearance “fits in” and “doesn't look out-of-place or awkward,” too. “Love this product,” they say. If you constantly have water splashing around the counter when you’re doing the dishes, pick up this little solution from Amazon. Right now it’s as little as $9, and it might change the way you think about doing the dishes forever. At the time of publishing, the price was $9. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine I’m Convinced This Is the Only Spatula You’ll Ever Need, and It’s Only $16 at Amazon Kitchen Scales Are Dominating Amazon’s Bestsellers List, and You Can Grab Your Own for Just $7 Professional Cleaners Say This $9 Brush Set Works for ‘Everything,’ Including Tough-to-Reach Kitchen Areas