This Milk Frother That Shoppers Say Is ‘Best Coffee Gadget Ever' Is Over 50% Off Right Now

There's a reason lattes, cappuccinos, and fluffy, frothy coffee drinks are so popular. They're texturally satisfying, and oftentimes, the pillowy layers add to the taste and ritual of a morning cup. But the only tool that'll get you a barista-quality latte at home is a milk frother.

Though an arguable essential for those of us that take our coffee seriously, frothers can be on the pricier side. But right now, this shopper-loved PowerLix Handheld Milk Frother is over 50% off.

To buy: PowerLix Handheld Milk Frother, $12 with coupon (originally $30) at amazon.com

This now-$12 tool is the perfect option to grab if you’re looking for a compact, beginner-friendly frother that’s easy to use. It comes with a sturdy handle and a long, whisk beater at the end. With its battery operated design, you can just drop it into whatever you’re looking to froth, whether it’s milk for a cappuccino or egg whites for topping off cocktails, or even for blending protein powders into liquids after a workout. You just click the button on the side and allow everything to whip up until you’ve reached the right texture, kind of like a handheld mixer.

It’s easy to clean, which is key, especially if you plan to use it often or for more than just one type of drink or use. And storage is simple too, since it comes with a stand you can just pop the cleaned frother onto. Since it’ll be on display, you’ll want to grab it in your favorite color or pattern too, which won’t be too tough since there are 13 options to choose from, like black, gray, peach, and white.

With over 46,700 perfect ratings on Amazon, it’s quickly become a shopper favorite for everything from morning beverages to post workout snacks. “This is the best coffee gadget ever. You don't need a fancy frother or even a whipping machine, this does it for you,” one shopper wrote, adding that they look forward to making their morning coffee everyday because of it.

“Can't find anything I don't like about it,” another user said. “Man has this thing got some power, whipped up to almost a full glass of froth in no time. Cleaning is a breeze and the nice little stand is [a] handy addition,” they added.

“I can get a really nice consistency of froth for my coffee, matcha, hot and cold cocoa, and my protein shakes as well,” a third reviewer wrote. Shoppers consistently call out just how “light and airy” it makes everything, plus it’s easy to clean.

In short, this frother is a fuss-free way to add a little extra texture and creativity to some of your favorite beverages or anything else you can think to use it for. Snap it up on Amazon now while it’s over 50% off — your morning-self will thank you.

At the time of publishing, the price was $12.

