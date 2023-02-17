Amazon’s Curated Coffee Section Has Everything You Need to Perfect Your Pour-Over—and Prices Start at Just $7

Words cannot express how much I look forward to my morning cup of coffee — but only if it has a dark, rich taste. (If it’s weak and watery, I’ve been known to just dump it and forgo my caffeine for the day.) Recently, pour-over coffee has been getting a lot of recognition, and for good reasons. Not only does the customizable process help you personalize the taste, it also enhances the flavors to create a delicious final product. But perhaps most importantly, it’s way more eco-friendly than alternative coffee-brewing methods.

Best of all, a new brewing setup costs less than you might think, especially since these pour-over coffee tools are currently on sale at Amazon. While your coffee will taste like it’s straight from a specialty café, you won’t have to go further than your own kitchen.

Our Favorite Pour Over Coffee Picks at Amazon:

Hario Ceramic Coffee Dripper

Why does this ceramic coffee dripper have a near-perfect 4.8-star rating from over 8,000 customers? It’s simple to use, easy to clean, and has a spiraling ceramic design that allows for pour control and temperature retention throughout the brewing process. “I will never go back to a coffee maker again,” one reviewer wrote.

Willow & Everett Gooseneck Electric Kettle

The ideal water temperature changes depending on your brewing method, which is why this Willow & Everett stainless steel electric kettle is a worthy investment. Just plug it in and choose your setting with the press of a button. It also has a keep-warm function and an elegant gooseneck spout to help you pour in concentric circles.

Mermoo Yilan Pour-Over Drip Kettle

If you prefer a stovetop kettle, this one “works perfect” and is “cute enough to leave on the counter,” one reviewer wrote. It comes in your choice of silver or black, but both are constructed from 304 stainless steel for safety and rust resistance. Each one has a gooseneck design, a bamboo lid, and a body that holds 350 milliliters for a single serving.

LHS Pour-Over Stainless Steel Coffee Dripper

This stainless steel pour-over dripper is about as eco-friendly as they come. For one, it’s well-made and residue-resistant for years of use. It doesn’t require any paper filters whatsoever, either. Finally, you can place it on top of most mugs and smaller canteens to make your coffee right in your cup, minimizing waste and dirty dishes.

Bodum Pour-Over Coffee Maker

This pour-over coffee maker from Bodum has earned a 4.6-star rating from nearly 29,000 customers. A permanent stainless steel mesh filter creates a delicious, rich brew (without paper waste), while mouth-blown borosilicate glass holds and displays your coffee. You can also choose between a cork or a silicone band for safe pouring. It’s editor-approved, too.

Jasni Set of 3 Stainless Steel Coffee Scoops

These stainless steel measuring scoops won’t rust, bend, or discolor — but they will help you measure out a perfect tablespoon (or about 15 milliliters) of coffee every time. Since they’re dishwasher-safe and have a hole for hanging, they’re easy to clean and dry. They also come in a pack of three so you always have one on hand.

Mr. Coffee All-in-One Pour-Over Coffee Maker

If you’re looking for an all-in-one setup, this Mr. Coffee pour-over coffee maker gives you (almost) everything you need. The kettle heats the water to the optimal temperature, while the brewer allows the grounds to bloom and flow, extracting plenty of flavor. This machine even has an integrated auto-measuring scale and on-device instructions — all you’ll need are grounds and pointed filters.

Gvode Pour Over Coffee Maker

Most pour-over tools are single-serve — but if you’ve got company or a big family, this pour-over maker is worth every penny. Its reusable stainless steel mesh dripper doesn’t require any paper filters, while its borosilicate glass carafe holds up to 5 cups. It even has a built-in handle (a rare feature) for controlled serving.

AdHoc Mr. Brew Pour-Over Coffee Maker

The AdHoc Mr. Brew pour-over coffee maker is almost like a sleek, electric-free coffee machine. It stands upright on your countertop and has a spot for your mug, while the magnetic holder moves up and down so you can brew coffee into any container up to 7 inches tall. The reusable, removable steel filter is dishwasher-safe for effortless clean-up.

Sotech Pour-Over Coffee Maker Set

This pour-over set makes for a great gift for any coffee lover — but it would look just as adorable on your countertop. The wood-and-metal box contains a barista grinder, paper filters, a ceramic carafe, a smart scale, and a kettle that works on any stovetop (induction included). It’s also super portable, so you won’t have to settle for subpar coffee while traveling.

