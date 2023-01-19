Celebrate Disney's 100th Anniversary With These 2 New Cereals

Now you can honor your love for Mickey and Minnie at breakfast.

By Erika Owen
Published on January 19, 2023
Disney 100 Years of Wonder Cereal
Photo:

Courtesy of Post Consumer Brands

Breakfast is a beautiful thing. It's often the first landmark of your day, so you want it to bring you a bit of joy. For some, it's a tried-and-true overnight oats recipe. For others, a single cup of coffee, perfectly prepared with a splash of milk and maybe some time with a frother, if they're feeling fancy. But soon, Disney fans will be able to celebrate their love of all things Mickey and Minnie with a breakfast cereal inspired by the brand's generations-long legacy.

According to a press release from Post Consumer Brands — the manufacturer behind your favorite cereals, like Fruity Pebbles and Honeycomb — it's introducing a line of limited-edition breakfast cereals to commemorate the entertainment giant's 100th anniversary.

Our first question: How do you encapsulate such an iconic brand into a handful of flavors? Post worked with Disney on the final product, coming up with two options: a fruity profile and a confetti cake-flavored cereal. 

The flavors aren't the only thing to get excited about — this is far from the usual cardboard-box cereal. The fruit-flavored cereal has Mickey Mouse-shaped cereal pieces that come housed in a special-edition box decorated with Disney and Pixar characters. The confetti cake cereal has two packaging options: a specially designed box celebrating the anniversary and a limited edition tin. The latter is a metal case, in which fans will find a second cereal box featuring a retro design "inspired by Post and Disney's first collaboration on Post Toasties cereal in 1934." This collector's item will retail for $40. If you're looking to add this special design to your collection, the metal tin will be available exclusively at Walmart in limited quantities. 

Disney 100 Years of Wonder Cereal

Courtesy of Post Consumer Brands

A launch date for these two Disney-themed cereals has not been announced, and Post has encouraged fans to follow @Post_Cereals on Instagram for more details about when they will hit shelves. This offering is one of many contributions to the Disney100 collaboration project from brands around the world. You can keep up to date on the projects — which include a Disney-themed sneaker from Adidas — here.

