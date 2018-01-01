Portland Travel
Portland Travel Guide
F&W’s guide to Portland, Oregon features spectacular restaurants, craft cocktail bars, foodie hotels and an incredible sandwich shop. Plus: delicious recipes from local chefs.
Portland Restaurants
Insider Picks
Splurge
Classic
Best Value
Bakeries & Coffee
Hotel Pick
Ace Hotel
To help guests take advantage of Portland's extensive bike paths, the trendy Ace Hotel established a free bicycle-lending program. acehotel.com
Insider’s Guide
Chef Jenn Louis Downs Cappuccinos, BBQ Brunch
2012 Best New Chef Jenn Louis is a leader of Portland’s ingredient-obsessed food scene. Here she reveals her favorite coffee, where to stay and how to avoid acting like a tourist.
Party Dispatch
A 2,000-Degree Dinner
Glassblowing meets grass-fed beef when the artisans at Esque host a dinner party at their studio with star chef Naomi Pomeroy.