Portland Travel

F&W's guide to Portland, Oregon features spectacular restaurants, craft cocktail bars, foodie hotels and an incredible sandwich shop.

Portland Restaurants

Ace Hotel

To help guests take advantage of Portland’s extensive bike paths, the trendy Ace Hotel established a free bicycle-lending program. acehotel.com

Portland Restaurants: Clyde Common

  Clyde Common: Star mixologist Jeffrey Morgenthaler oversees the innovative cocktail program at this all-day gastropub in the Ace Hotel.
Chef Jenn Louis Downs Cappuccinos, BBQ Brunch

2012 Best New Chef Jenn Louis is a leader of Portland’s ingredient-obsessed food scene. Here she reveals her favorite coffee, where to stay and how to avoid acting like a tourist.

 
A 2,000-Degree Dinner

Glassblowing meets grass-fed beef when the artisans at Esque host a dinner party at their studio with star chef Naomi Pomeroy.

 

