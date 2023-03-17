Over 1,000 Shoppers Bought This Cuisinart Knife Set This Week Alone, and It's on Sale

Knife sets aren't something you'd necessarily think would be flying off the shelves (or out of online shopping carts, for that matter), but according to Amazon, over 1,000 shoppers have bought one in particular this week alone.

The Cuisinart 15-piece set has been a favorite among shoppers, since it's well-stacked with essentials, has a display-worthy design, and a notably lower price point than comparable sets. And, it’ll cost even less now, since it's over 35% off, which might just be why it's currently one of the brand’s most purchased pieces on the site.

To buy: Cuisinart 15-Piece Classic Triple Rivet Forged Knife Set, $100 (originally $160) at amazon.com

This set has got every knife you need, from larger prep-work must-haves, to smaller knives for detail work, and even a whole set of steak knives. Each blade is made with high-carbon stainless steel material, which makes the knives in this set effective, long-lasting, and easy to clean. The knives all have an extra-wide bolster, which is the area you hold between the colored handle and the blade. This might make stability and control a bit easier, plus the handle itself is triple riveted for an extra secure design.

Within the set, you’ll find an 8-inch chef’s knife, which will be your most versatile knife since it can rock back and forth for mincing, along with a 7-inch Santoku knife, which is your go-to for slicing since it’s sharper-edged design makes lightwork of any up and down movements. This set also includes an 8-inch slicing knife, so it’s got you covered when it comes to carving up your favorite proteins, too.

In the lane of smaller knives, the set includes a 3.5-inch paring knife, ideal for hulling strawberries, slicing small fruits or vegetables, carving out eyes in potatoes, and segmenting citrus, among many other detail-oriented tasks. The 5.5-inch utility knife is serrated, so it’s ideal for cutting into thicker, tougher produce, as well as chopping up lettuce for salads, slicing through bagels or bread, and more.

One unique piece in the set is the bird's beak paring knife. Use it for your most precise work in the kitchen. It has a curved shape with a pointed tip to help get around irregular shapes, indents, and more. You’ll also find a good pair of kitchen shears, a sharpening steel, and a wooden block to keep everything stored right on your countertop.

It comes in other colorways like all black, but you’ll find that the white and natural wood, black and gray, and white and gray options have the lowest prices right now.

The white knife and natural wood block set has over 8,000 five-star ratings and the number is still climbing, with shoppers raving about their sharpness, durability, and eye-catching design. One user called the set “perfect,” with another person stating, “Cuisinart does not disappoint.” Both shoppers note that the set is equally as sharp as it is easy on the eyes. “It blends in with my white kitchen decor but also stands out enough to make a statement. The quality is amazing, I can finally cut tomatoes again,” a third shopper wrote.

One reviewer even called these a “must buy,” and said that they can’t live without them, writing, “I bought these last year for my daughter and then this year for myself. I will never buy another knife set other than this. They’re very sharp, cut with ease, [and the] scissors can be used for so many purposes.”

If you’re thinking about grabbing these, you’re not the only one. With over 1,000 people purchasing them in the past seven days alone and thousands of five-star ratings, these might just be your best bet for lower-costing knives with excellent quality. Grab the set now on Amazon for just $100.

