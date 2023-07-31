Popeyes Is Giving Two Lucky Fans a Trip to New Orleans, But They Need to Spot 20 Hidden Chickens first

If you can finish the phrase, “love that chicken from…” then you’re clearly a Popeyes fanatic. But do you love it enough to spot 20 of its tiny chicken logos hiding in a 30-second video? If you do, there could be a free trip to New Orleans in it for you.

In July, the fast food company dropped a new commercial and a new giveaway, the Where’s Poppy sweepstakes, which allows people to play a seek-and-find online game and be entered to win a trip to New Orleans for finishing.

Here’s how the game works.

Fans simply need to head to findpoppy.com/game and watch the 30-second spot, which describes how the company “makes no sense” as a fast-food brand as its chicken takes 12 hours to marinate. It’s a conundrum the video likens to New Orleans itself, a city that sits below sea level and “throws logic out the window and beads to strangers.” While watching the video, users can then click on the hidden chickens every time they come up on the screen. And no, it’s not as easy as it sounds. So far, we’ve played it through twice and can only come up with 14 out of the 20 chickens. Don’t worry. The company allows you to play as many times as you want, pausing and repeating sections along the way until you finally find them all.

You can also always skip to just registering to win as well. Simply click the “register now” button, pop in your information, including name, address, and email, and be automatically entered to win, no purchase necessary.

One grand prize winner will walk away with a trip for two to New Orleans, including roundtrip airfare and three nights of hotel accommodations, while 1,500 other lucky winners will walk away with gift cards. The contest is open now through Aug. 4.