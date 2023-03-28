Popeyes Has a New Strawberry Biscuit You Need to Try

Popeyes may be known for fried chicken, but true fans also look forward to biting into one those ultra-salty, flaky, and covered-in-butter biscuits. Now, the brand apparently wants you to be able to enjoy them for dessert too.

On Monday, Popeyes announced the addition of Strawberry Biscuits to its menu. The new dessert item, Popeyes shared in a statement, takes its signature biscuits and balances the salty flavor with the right amount of sweetness thanks to its strawberry bits baked right in, along creamy icing on top.

“We are thrilled to introduce the latest culinary creation to our dessert menu, the irresistible Strawberry Biscuits,” Amy Alarcon, the vice president of culinary innovation at Popeyes, said. “The perfect combination of our classic, buttery biscuits and the flavor of ripe, fruity strawberries, Strawberry Biscuits offer a delicious touch of sweetness to any meal.”

These sweet biscuits are available now nationwide, but if you want one, you'd better hurry, according to Popeyes, this is a limited-time offering. The biscuits start at $1.79 each, or you can snag two for $2.99 or four for $5.39.

The company added in its announcement that this isn’t the only new offering coming this spring. It’s also introducing a new family meal offering known as the Family Feast. The meal includes six pieces of Popeyes signature chicken in classic or spicy, two sandwiches in classic or spicy, two large sides, and four biscuits starting at $29.99.

And, the fan-beloved Big Box is also making its return. Hungry patrons can choose between the new eight-piece chicken nuggets or the classic two-pieces of signature bone-in chicken, along with two regular sides and one biscuit, for $6.99.

But again, as stressed by the brand, the biscuits are a limited-time deal and are only available at participating restaurants. And considering Popeyes has a long history of selling out of its limited stock extremely quickly (anyone else remember the chicken sandwich fiasco of 2019?), we’d say you should run, not walk, to your nearest location if you want to try this sweet little treat.

