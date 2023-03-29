Pop-Tarts Is Launching Its New Flavor With Grandma-Chic Sweaters

The limited-edition swag celebrates a cozy new Pop-Tarts flavor, Frosted Banana Bread.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on March 29, 2023
Banana Bread Pop-Tarts and Pop-Tarts Sweater
Photo:

Jake Fleming for Pop-Tarts

Pop-Tarts wants to make you feel all warm and fuzzy with both its brand-new flavor and an actual sweater to match. 

On Wednesday, Pop-Tarts announced its latest flavor, Frosted Banana Bread Pop-Tarts, which its website describes as a "great balance of banana flavor and spices to mimic the flavor of banana bread." The new flavor is expected to hit store shelves later this month and will be available nationwide in an eigth-count box for a suggested retail price of $3.89. But honestly, that's not the most exciting part of the announcement. That belongs to its limited-edition Pop-Tartigan sweater.

Created by crochet artisan London Kaye, the "granny square" crochet pattern was inspired by Pop-Tart's well-known rectangular shape and those crispy brown colors it's beloved for post-toast. But if you want one, you need to act quickly, as just 60 of these exclusive, hand-knit sweaters will be available for purchase for $45. (Each sweater will also come with a box of the Frosted Banana Bread Pop-Tarts as a little treat.)

"There's nothing better than curling up in a warm, crocheted sweater, so when I found out Pop-Tarts wanted to give their fans an extra cozy piece inspired by the new flavor, I knew this collab would be a match made in granny chic heaven," Kaye said in a statement. "My team and I hand-crafted each Pop-Tartigan sweater with warm colors and crocheted features that are sure to be the perfect accessory to embrace your cozy side."

Models wearing the Pop-Tarts Sweater and eating Banana Bread Pop-Tarts

Jake Fleming for Pop-Tarts

Visit BananaBreadPopTarts.com starting today to get your hands on one of the sweaters. If you miss out on one today, that's OK, as there will be two more drops on March 31 and April 4. Just 20 sweaters will be sold each day during the promotion window on a first-come, first-serve basis. If you miss out, you can always just buy a box of the new flavor and follow one of Kaye's patterns to make your own instead.

