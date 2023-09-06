Pop-Tarts Just Introduced a Brand-New Flavor That Promises to Make 'All-Day Breakfast a Reality'

According to the Pop-Tarts website, there are currently 28 different flavors, varieties, and configurations of the now-iconic toaster pastries, including the newly released Frosted Banana Bread flavor, several Unfrosted favorites, and the adorably tiny Pop-Tarts Bites. Earlier this summer, the Kellogg’s-owned company announced that it was bringing its Frosted Strawberry Milkshake toaster pastries back to supermarket shelves for the first time since 2017 too. And just this week, it revealed a second “diner-inspired flavor” is on the way to store shelves near you.

Frosted Chocolatey Chip Pancake is the newest Pop-Tarts release, a decadent-sounding combination of real chocolate chips and maple-flavored icing, lightly sprinkled with chocolate chip flakes. The company calls it “the ultimate moment of snacking indulgence,” which delivers the taste of a Hall of Fame comfort food in every bite. 

“Pop-Tarts fans know and love the brand for reimagining familiar flavors into Crazy Good toaster pastries,” Heidi Ray, the senior director of marketing at Pop-Tarts, said in a statement. “The new Pop-Tarts Chocolatey Chip Pancake flavor is no exception. Now fans can enjoy the tantalizing taste of buttery, chocolatey pancakes anytime, opening a whole new world of breakfast and snacking experiences.” 

The Frosted Chocolatey Chip Pancake and Frosted Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tarts will be available at Walmart in September and will roll out to supermarkets and other retailers by the end of the year. Both flavors have a suggested retail price of $4.86 for a 16-count box. (And let’s be clear: a box of 16 Pop-Tarts is really eight servings, because nobody has EVER pulled one Pop-Tart out of its little foil bag and left the other one behind.) 

It feels like we’ve just wrapped up Hot Pop-Tart Summer. In addition to resurrecting Frosted Strawberry Milkshake — and stopping by Lil Uzi Vert’s album release party to make the big announcement — it also had an early August collab with Crocs. The ultra-limited edition Pop-Tarts Croc-Tarts were sold with a set of Pop-Tarts themed Jibbitz charms, so some lucky Croc-snaggers could spice their shoes up with teeny Pop-Tarts, a foil wrapper, the company’s “Crazy Good” slogan, or the classic Pop-Tarts logo. 

We can’t wait to see what the next new flavors will be … right after we finish this box of Frosted Chocolatey Chip Pancake Pop-Tarts. Or several boxes. 

