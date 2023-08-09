If you love food, then footwear is increasingly becoming the go-to way to show it. Lately, we've seen shoes inspired by s'mores, jelly beans, candy hearts, Taco Bell, 7-Eleven, and Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville. And one of the go-to brands for such food-meets-fashion collaborations is Crocs, the makers of those foam clogs that you either really love or pretend you can't stand (be honest, you want a pair).

With the ability to customize everything from the colors to those Jibbitz charms that pop into the ventilation holes, it's not wonder Crocs have become a right of passage for branded merch. Joining that club this week is Pop-Tarts. But unique to this partnership is a two-way twist.

First and foremost, anyone buying the Pop-Tarts Croc-Tarts are getting a pair of shoes. In this case, it's a pair of plain, off-white clogs that resemble an untoasted, unfrosted Pop-Tarts pastry. That color choice is intentional and a reverse engineering of the inspiration of the partnership to begin with.

Tyllie Barbosa and Jake Fleming for Pop-Tarts

"When thinking about bringing these two iconic and beloved brands together, we couldn't help but notice the uncanny similarity of the Crocs shoes and Unfrosted Pop-Tarts," said Heidi Ray, Pop-Tarts senior director of marketing.

And then to jazz things up, the Crocs come with a set of Pop-Tarts-themed Jibbitz charms, which include "Frosted Strawberry and Frosted Wildberry Pop-Tarts, the silver Pop-Tarts foil wrapper, the iconic 'Crazy Good' slogan and classic Pop-Tarts logo." There's also a pair of red, strawberry-filling-inspired socks included for good measure.

Tyllie Barbosa and Jake Fleming for Pop-Tarts

And the twist: Because plain Pop-Tarts look so much like Crocs (or is it the other way around?) the kit includes a box of Unfrosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts with berry-flavored gummy candy Jibbitz (shaped like Crocs) that can be affixed to the pastry with included edible glue. So you can literally have your Pop-Tarts Crocs and eat them, too.

Don't think limited-edition items like this come easy: You'll have to win a chance to purchase them. You read that right. Starting today, August 9, at 12 p.m. ET, head to croc-tarts.com to throw your name in the drawing which will determine who gets to buy a pair for $70. Three additional drops will occur on August 11, 16, and 18, and 60 kits will be available in each round.