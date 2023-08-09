News Pop-Tarts Crocs Come With Actual Pop-Tarts (and Edible Jibbitz) Now you can put Pop-Tarts on your Crocs... and Crocs on Your Pop-Tarts. By Adam Campbell-Schmitt Published on August 9, 2023 Photo: Tyllie Barbosa and Jake Fleming for Pop-Tarts If you love food, then footwear is increasingly becoming the go-to way to show it. Lately, we've seen shoes inspired by s'mores, jelly beans, candy hearts, Taco Bell, 7-Eleven, and Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville. And one of the go-to brands for such food-meets-fashion collaborations is Crocs, the makers of those foam clogs that you either really love or pretend you can't stand (be honest, you want a pair). With the ability to customize everything from the colors to those Jibbitz charms that pop into the ventilation holes, it's not wonder Crocs have become a right of passage for branded merch. Joining that club this week is Pop-Tarts. But unique to this partnership is a two-way twist. First and foremost, anyone buying the Pop-Tarts Croc-Tarts are getting a pair of shoes. In this case, it's a pair of plain, off-white clogs that resemble an untoasted, unfrosted Pop-Tarts pastry. That color choice is intentional and a reverse engineering of the inspiration of the partnership to begin with. Tyllie Barbosa and Jake Fleming for Pop-Tarts "When thinking about bringing these two iconic and beloved brands together, we couldn't help but notice the uncanny similarity of the Crocs shoes and Unfrosted Pop-Tarts," said Heidi Ray, Pop-Tarts senior director of marketing. Pop-Tarts Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Flavor And then to jazz things up, the Crocs come with a set of Pop-Tarts-themed Jibbitz charms, which include "Frosted Strawberry and Frosted Wildberry Pop-Tarts, the silver Pop-Tarts foil wrapper, the iconic 'Crazy Good' slogan and classic Pop-Tarts logo." There's also a pair of red, strawberry-filling-inspired socks included for good measure. Tyllie Barbosa and Jake Fleming for Pop-Tarts And the twist: Because plain Pop-Tarts look so much like Crocs (or is it the other way around?) the kit includes a box of Unfrosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts with berry-flavored gummy candy Jibbitz (shaped like Crocs) that can be affixed to the pastry with included edible glue. So you can literally have your Pop-Tarts Crocs and eat them, too. Don't think limited-edition items like this come easy: You'll have to win a chance to purchase them. You read that right. Starting today, August 9, at 12 p.m. ET, head to croc-tarts.com to throw your name in the drawing which will determine who gets to buy a pair for $70. Three additional drops will occur on August 11, 16, and 18, and 60 kits will be available in each round. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit