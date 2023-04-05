Pizza Hut's Iconic Lamps Are Back in the Form of Bucket Hats

There was a time when part of the Pizza Hut dining experience was the ambiance. From the booths and tablecloths, to those large red cups (from which the root beer just hits different), mini basketballs, and, of course, the iconic stained glass Pizza Hut lamps hanging over your table as you savored a personal pan pizza earned the honest way: by reading enough books. If those visceral images just gave you major pangs of nostalgia, you may be interested in Pizza Hut's latest apparel offering, Pizza Hut lamp-inspired hats.

The new Hut Hat sports a red and white checkered design with black lettering and outlines that harken back to those classic Tiffany-style lamps which, admittedly, look kind of like hats. But as an added bonus, the hat is reversible to an all-red option that references another Pizza Hut icon: its oddly-shaped red roofs (which, OK, now that we think about it, also look like bucket hats).

The Hut Hat is a collaboration with Chain, the Los Angeles-based restaurant concept co-founded by B.J. Novak and chef Tim Hutchinson, which creates upgraded takes of chain restaurant menu items (including a Crunchwrap that caught the attention of Pizza Hut's fellow Yum! Brands brand Taco Bell) and unique merchandise. The hats are available starting at 12 p.m. PST on April 5 for $35 at eatatchain.com.

"Those Pizza Hut Tiffany lamps are some of the most iconic pieces of New Americana design. They elicit such joy and fond memories," Nicholas Kraft, a co-founder at Chain, said. "We brought on our frequent collaborator Jen Lewis, the designer of the Komojis and other pop-culture hits, to transform the lamp into a lid."



Chain Brands Inc.

Pizza Hut is no stranger to serving lewks in addition to serving slices. The brand has also recently released onesies, checkered tablecloth track suits and slides, and a pizza-shaped weighted blanket.