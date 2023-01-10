Pizza Hut Is Bringing Back a '90s Fan-Favorite

They say fashion trends are cyclical, but as Pizza Hut is proving, the same can be said for food trends too.

On Tuesday, the pizza giant announced its plans to bring back a favorite straight from the '90s — The Big New Yorker. According to the company, it's bringing back the 16-inch pie 24 years after its initial launch as a way to honor its most avid fans, who have been begging for its return for years — including a few thousand of them who started a Change.org petition demanding it get done. And the company is doing it right in time for the Super Bowl.

"The Big New Yorker was a huge hit when we launched it in 1999, setting the stage for future industry innovations like Pizza Hut Melts and Detroit-Style pizza," Lindsay Morgan, chief marketing officer at Pizza Hut, shared in a statement. "At 30% larger than our large pizza, now is the perfect time to answer our customers' requests and bring back The Big New Yorker in a big way right before the big game next month."



However, there is a major caveat to this news: It will only be available for a limited time. Those looking to dig into the classic can order it starting February 1, 2023, with no word yet on an end date, but like the '90s, it can't last forever.



And just in case you're a Gen Z'er unfamiliar with this classic, Pizza Hut explained, each pie comes with six massive, foldable slices made with sweet marinara sauce and Parmesan oregano seasoning, all meant to "mimic authentic New York pizzeria build." Customers can choose their own toppings, but nothing really beats an old-school cheese or pepperoni slice. One order starts at $13.99. And, just in case you can't wait to order, Pizza Hut is giving Hut Rewards members the chance to order it a day early, on January 31, so sign up and get your property spot.



Need a little more '90s nostalgia for your Tuesday? Watch one of the OG commercials for the Big New Yorker pie made way back in 1999.