Delicious, refreshing drinks are an essential part of summer. And as more mainstream beverage brands jump on the limited-edition products bandwagon, soda drinkers are getting a chance to try new summery flavors from the likes of Mtn Dew, Pepsi, and more.

Speaking of limited-edition Pepsi, in 2020, the brand dropped a fruity, summer-ready flavor: Pepsi Pineapple. However, any fans that fell in love with it then have been sadly unable to enjoy it since the seasonal offering was phased out. But fear not, as this summer, Pepsi Pineapple is back. However, you'll have to order some pizza to get it.

Starting July 17, Pepsi Pineapple will return exclusively at Little Caesars restaurants. The drink will be part of the Pineapple Pair-Up Combo, playing on the evergreen controversy surrounding whether pineapple belongs on pizza.

"There's always a passionate discussion surrounding pineapple on pizza," Greg Hamilton, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars, said. "Together with Pepsi, we're satisfying ALL pineapple lovers, regardless of how they feel about it as a pizza topping. The Pineapple Pair-Up Combo gives our customers an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the tropical taste on their Thin Crust pizza, in their Pepsi, or both."



"Little Caesars fans appreciate great flavor, and whether they like pineapple on their pizza or not, we're confident Pepsi Pineapple will be unapologetically enjoyed by their customers everywhere," Scott Finlow, chief marketing officer of PepsiCo Global Foodservice, added.

The Pineapple Pari-Up Combo includes a large, two-topping, thin-crust pizza plus a larger-sized 16-ounce can (complete with a bespoke Pepsi x Little Caesars design) for $9.99. And importantly, before you grab your keys and run out the door, this combo can only be ordered for pickup or delivery online or on the Little Caesars app.

Pineapple and pizza isn't Pepsi's only foray into controversial mashups this summer. For July 4, the brand doubled down on the natural pairing of cola and hot dogs to create the less-natural Colachup, a Pepsi-infused condiment that was served at ballparks around the country.