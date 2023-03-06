Pillsbury Launched a Ton of New Frosting Offerings, Including a Few Coffee Lovers Will Adore

There are a few things that make a day a bit brighter: an especially friendly dog, an extra dose of sunshine on a rainy day, and a spoonful of frosting. If the latter is the kind of thing that puts a smile on your face, strap in for some good news.

For more than 100 years, Pillsbury has been serving up baking essentials that make it possible to whip up a cake (or cookies) in less than two hours. (Just think of the forgotten birthdays that have been saved!). Now, the Pillsbury Doughboy is adding a portfolio of new frosting flavors to his roster that span a wide range of tastes.

Specifically for coffee fans, there are two new frostings you’ll want to look into — Creamy Supreme Coffee Frosting and Creamy Supreme Caramel Latte Frosting. The former features a smooth coffee and cream flavor that’s recommended for chocolate cake, while the latter has espresso notes that pair great with yellow cake.

One of the things we love about Pillsbury is its ability to speak to every single age on the spectrum. Kids love the colorful sprinkles and themed flavors…but so do adults looking for a dose of nostalgia. If Funfetti is more your speed (guilty as charged), two more of the playful frostings are coming to shelves near you — Dinosaur Vanilla Frosting (vanilla frosting with multicolored dinosaur sprinkles; so fun!) and S’mores Fluffy Graham Flavored Frosting (whipped graham flavored frosting with chocolate sprinkles).

Courtesy of Pillsbury Baking

Bakers will also love that three new ready-to-use frosting bags come with this launch announcement. The new flavors include chocolate fudge, vanilla, and cream cheese. And when we say bakers, we mean anyone who has tackled one of the aforementioned birthday cakes. Tiny details, like the bags’ built-in star tip, make easy work of crafting beautiful baked goods without the bakery prices.

Available in grocery stores starting March 1, the new frostings will cost between $3.50 and $5 — the perfect price range for having a backup on hand reserved for a sweet spoonful after a long day.