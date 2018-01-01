Phoenix Travel Guide
Phoenix Travel Guide
Phoenix Travel Guide
F&W’s Phoenix area travel guide features insider picks from local star chef Charleen Badman, innovative cocktails and fantastic Southwestern recipes.
Top Picks
Charleen Badman’s Restaurant Guide
-
Phoenix
- The Main Ingredient Ale House & Café
- Nobuo at Teeter House
- Italian Restaurant
- Pizzeria Bianco
- Quiessence Restaurant
-
Scottsdale
-
Tempe
-
Glendale
-
Chandler
Top Hotel
The Saguaro, Scottsdale
At this total renovation of the former Hotel Theodore, Philadelphia star chef Jose Garces serves Mexican street food at Distrito and custom-roasts beans for the coffee bar. thesaguaro.com.Plus: Hotels for Food Lovers
Drink This Now
High-Tech Cocktails
Citizen R + D mixologist Richie Moe creates an ice-cold rum-based Paint Can Punch with a repurposed antique paint-can shaker, which is so loud and vigorous that it shakes the room.