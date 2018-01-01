Phoenix Travel Guide

F&W’s Phoenix area travel guide features insider picks from local star chef Charleen Badman, innovative cocktails and fantastic Southwestern recipes.

Charleen Badman’s Restaurant Guide

The Saguaro, Scottsdale

At this total renovation of the former Hotel Theodore, Philadelphia star chef Jose Garces serves Mexican street food at Distrito and custom-roasts beans for the coffee bar. thesaguaro.com.

Smoke Restaurant in Phoenix

  One of the top picks on chef Charleen Badman’s insider guide is Pizzeria Bianco, which uses top-notch artisanal ingredients for exceptional wood-fired pies that have been called the best in the country.
Citizen R + D mixologist Richie Moe creates an ice-cold rum-based Paint Can Punch with a repurposed antique paint-can shaker, which is so loud and vigorous that it shakes the room.

 

