This Philips Air Fryer Is at Its Lowest Price of the Year, so I Snapped It Up as a Gift for My Parents

It’s a Food & Wine favorite, too.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Published on December 7, 2022

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology, Black, HD9630/98 Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Well, it’s gifting season. And as a shopping writer who focuses solely on food and kitchen products, I’ve raked up a list of some of this year’s must-haves. Despite it being hefty and long, there’s always a few pieces that rank at the top, which are strictly reserved for the people I love the most. One of those is the Philips Extra-Large Air Fryer

Never did I think I’d yearn for an air fryer, but this one surely proved me wrong, especially when I saw (my jaw dropped actually, if we’re being honest) it was marked on sale for 60% off — which is the best price we’ve seen this year, even including Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. Not only did I actually purchase this as a gift for my parents this year (really hope they’re not reading this), but it’s also at the top of my own wishlist. 

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology, Black, HD9630/98

Amazon

To buy: Philips Premium Air Fryer XXL, $140 (originally $360) at amazon.com and target.com

Not only is this a shopper-loved favorite, but this air fryer is also ranked as the No. 1 choice in our rigorously tested best air fryers of 2022 guide. Testers loved that it’s balanced in every way, since it not only has a sleek design, but also performs exceptionally well, whether you’re air frying, baking, grilling, roasting, reheating, dehydrating, or toasting your food. It comes with five presets for some of the most common foods: fries, fish, meat, whole chicken, and chicken drumsticks

Its countertop-worthy appearance features a smooth black or white exterior (the white is $10 more on Amazon), an LED display, a simple dial on the front to control the time and to select one of the settings if you choose to use it, and a dial at the top for temperature control. It also has a cord compartment in the back for easier storage. 

Our testers said everything they made in the air fryer’s extra-large 7-quart basket turned out perfectly, whether it was a whole chicken or a simple side of veggies. “We were particularly impressed with the even, golden-brown cornbread it produced, as well as the perfectly roasted chicken it churned out in just 45 minutes,” they wrote. 

They’d also tested out the machine's fat-removal technology feature, and while they can’t confirm that it produces fried foods with 90% less of the fat they’d typically contain (as the brand claims), they did notice extra grease collected at the bottom of the basket’s mesh insert. Each part of the air fryer is dishwasher-safe, though they noted that one particular attachment took extra leg-work to clean as it collected a lot of the grease. 

By and large, however, testers found it was high-quality, made little noise, and produced flavorful, crisp, evenly cooked foods that beat out every other air fryer they’d tested — and that’s why I had to snap it up. My parents have yet to own or even use an air fryer, so it’s only fitting to start them off with the best-of-the-best — especially with such a good sale. 

If you’ve got a few gifts you still have to grab, or want to treat yourself to a top-rated air fryer, do yourself a favor and grab this Philips Premium XXL Air Fryer now while it’s $200 off. 

