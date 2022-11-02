This Extra-Large Air Fryer Snagged the Top Spot in Our Rigorous Tests, and It’s the Cheapest We’ve Seen All Year

The Philips Premium Airfryer XXL is 46% off at Amazon.

By
Annie Burdick
Published on November 2, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
Photo:

Amazon

When our team spent days rigorously testing a dozen top air fryers, one came out the clear winner: the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL. However, we do know that its typical price tag of $350 is on the higher end, so when we see a major markdown on this peak-performing kitchen tool, we jump at the chance to share it. 

Right now, the F&W Fave-approved air fryer is 46% off, the biggest markdown we’ve seen in a year. So when we say run, don't walk to grab one for yourself, we mean it. 

Like any good air fryer, this model allows you to cook or reheat food to crispy perfection in a fraction of the time as your regular-sized oven. This system also includes roast and bake settings, so it can take over lots of cooking tasks, from roasting veggies to cooking chicken. 

One arena in which this air fryer blows the competition away is size. Unlike smaller models, if you have room for a larger one like this 4-quart Philips pick, you can cook substantially more at once, making enough food for six people in one batch. The machine can hold a whole chicken or up to two bags of frozen french fries at a time.

The Best Kitchen Gifts for Every Type of Home Cook

Amazon

To buy: Philips Premium Airfryer XXL, $188 (originally $350) at amazon.com

In our testing, it also pulled ahead on pure effectiveness. Amongst all the models tried, this one made foods that beat out all the others when it came to texture, taste, and crispiness. So if you want the best-tasting food coming out of your air fryer, this is the way to go.

Philips also claims to have included “fat removal technology” in this device, making fried-style food with 90% less fat. Our testing team noted, “While we can't confirm that exact percentage, our testers could see the collected grease in the basket's removable nonstick mesh insert and bottom tray.”

They did admit this makes for a bit of a messier cleanup process, but all of the trays and inserts are fully dishwasher-safe, so you still don’t add much work for yourself. 

And, as you’d hope, the Philips Premium is easy to set up and use. Getting started just means plugging it in and using the dial to select a temperature and time. There are also some specific settings built in for particular foods, like chicken and potatoes, which you can opt to try as well. And with a sleek countertop look, it won’t even detract from your kitchen aesthetic. 

So take the chance to snag our favorite air fryer, the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL, while it’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen it.

