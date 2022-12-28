Snag Our Favorite Air Fryer While It’s Almost 60% Off at Amazon Right Now

It won't stay at this price for very long.

Daniel Modlin
December 28, 2022

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology
After a year of cooking, my kitchen desperately needs a reset. And it would’ve been nice if I got everything my kitchen needed during the holidays, but that’s not what happened. One thing that’s worth adding to your kitchen this year, if you haven’t already, is an air fryer. Not only can they cook almost anything, but they are now available in sleek formats that really don’t take up that much room.

Personally, I wasn’t convinced, but then I came across a Food & Wine top pick, the Philips Premium Airfryer. I hadn’t bought it yet because of the price tag, but today I’m snapping it up. That’s because it’s almost 60% off at Amazon right now.

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology, Black, HD9630/98

Amazon

To buy: Philips Premium Airfryer XXL, $148 (originally $350) at amazon.com

The Philips Premium Airfryer was named our top pick for a reason: not only does it have a sleek design, but it also beat out every other option during our tests in terms of texture and flavor. Our testers were particularly impressed by how well it made cornbread, and how a perfectly-cooked chicken only took 45 minutes to make. 

Beyond its air frying abilities, this air fryer has an added bonus. The brand says that it can make “fried food with up to 90% less fat … compared to conventional air fryers,” and call this its “fat removal technology.” While our testers were unable to verify the actual percentage of fat, they did notice that there was plenty of grease collected in the basket and not on the finished food. 

RELATED: The 6 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

I will say that anything involving grease makes me a little nervous. After all, cooking with grease means cleaning off grease. Thankfully though, all pieces that require cleaning on this Philips Airfryer are dishwasher-safe, which means that this appliance doesn’t just make cooking simple, but cleanup is a breeze as well.

The bottom line is this: if you’re looking for a piece of equipment that will make cooking easier in 2023, then it’s worth snapping up this top-rated air fryer. We don’t know what 2023 will hold, but we can say for certain it won’t stay at this price for much longer. 

