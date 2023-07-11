The best thing about an espresso machine is that you never have to leave your house for coffee again. Of course, the only problem is that these do-it-all machines can be quite expensive. But that’s why Prime Day is the perfect time to grab one.

In fact, we found the one you should add to your cart immediately. Right now, a bestselling Philips coffee machine is nearly $500 off for Prime members. (Still not in the club? Sign up for a free 30-day membership, then you can take advantage of the savings.) We expect this deal won’t last long, so it’s worth grabbing as soon as you can.

Philips 3200 Series Automatic Espresso Machine

Measuring just 10- by 17- by 15-inches altogether, this is one of the sleekest espresso machines (with milk frother) out there. But despite its smaller size, it can still pack quite a punch. It has a built-in grinder so your beans always taste fresh and an intuitive touch-screen display so that even when you’re groggy in the morning, making your drink of choice couldn’t be easier.

This machine also comes with a built-in milk frother, making it possible to craft lattes, cappuccinos, and cortados with just the press of a button. Best of all, it’s easy to clean and maintain, as all of the parts (that would need to be cleaned) are dishwasher-safe.

This machine has already racked up over 2,700 perfect ratings at Amazon for its user-friendly design and the value for the money. One shopper writes that “If you enjoy full-bodied drinks, then this machine is for you.” They continue on, adding that it’s “easy to clean, easy to use, and the milk froths itself.” They finish their review by calling it a “game changer.”

Another shopper adds that they “find the machine excels in all available drinks.” There’s one downside, according to them though: “increased coffee consumption.” It’s easy to see why, this machine makes brewing a cup practically effortless.

So go ahead and grab this espresso machine while it’s 45% off for Prime Day. It won’t be on sale for much longer. And keep scrolling to shop more of the best espresso maker deals, happening now.

