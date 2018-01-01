Philadelphia Travel Guide
Philadelphia Travel Guide
Philadelphia Travel Guide
F&W’s guide features the best unsung cheesesteak spot, a cult coffee bar, and delicious recipes from local chefs. Plus, spectacular restaurants from superstars like Jose Garces.
Top Picks
Philadelphia Restaurants
-
Insider Picks
-
Best Value
-
Bakeries & Breakfast
-
Bars
Editors’ Pick
La Colombe Torrefaction
This cult Philly-based coffee bar has no menu; customers discuss their orders with the baristas. In addition to espresso drinks and French-pressed hot coffee, La Colombe now sells bottles of cold-brewed coffee, called PureBlack, to go. lacolombe.com.More of America’s Best Coffee Bars
Insider’s Guide
Interview with Marc Vetri
Marc Vetri, F&W Best New Chef 1999, offers his expert picks from where to go for corned beef hash and biscuits to where to grab a beer.