This New Can Design Promises a Perfect Beer-to-Foam Ratio

Japanese design firm Nendo created a beer can with two tabs to solve a common pouring problem.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Photo of Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 8, 2023
Nendo Beer Can
Photo:

Masahiro Ohgami

Nendo, a Japanese design company, has taken on a wide range of projects, from creating a 24-foot tall minimalist Christmas tree for a Tokyo neighborhood to updating the style and graphics of Pokémon trading cards and developing a new game ball for the International Handball Federation. But they’ve also recently taken on a near-universal challenge: determining how to pour a perfect glass of beer.

"Beer heads [of foam] are considered essential for having beer taste better, at least in Japan,” the company wrote. “It is because a layer of foam with adequate thickness acts as a lid to prevent beer from coming into contact with the air, and keeps it from releasing aroma, flavor, and carbonation.”

Nendo Beer Can

Masahiro Ohgami

After conducting their own research, the boffins at Nendo determined that one of the most crucial components of a good pour was the can itself, specifically the pull-tab. The company also realized that there were two things to consider when they were working on this design. The first involved the drop in the air pressure inside the can when it was opened, and the next accounted for the bubbles that are created when the liquid came in contact with the top of the can. Based on those observations, they designed a new style of can that had not one, but two pull-tabs positioned on opposite sides of a single opening on the lid.

At first glance, the tabs look like they’re placed at 45-degree angles from the lid, but they’re actually staggered to work slightly differently. When the first tab is pulled, the lid is only partially opened to create a bubbly foam, which is then poured into the glass. After the glass is half-full and the foam has settled a bit, the second tab is pulled to open the can the rest of the way. The remaining liquid would then be poured into the glass.

Nendo Beer Can

Masahiro Ohgami

“In this way, a glass with a liquid-foam ratio of 7:3, [the] so-called golden ratio, can now be easily achieved with canned beer,” the company explains.

That sounds simple enough, but we’d imagine it still might take a couple of tries to figure out the process and achieve that perfect pour. On the bright side, there’s absolutely no reason why you can’t drink your mistakes.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Travel Coffee Mugs of 2023
The 9 Best Travel Coffee Mugs, Tested and Reviewed
best charcoal grills fw faves
The Best Charcoal Grills for Searing and Smoking, According to Our Tests
What is a Latte?
Prove Me Wrong: The Latte Is the Most Versatile Coffee Drink
Decanters
The Best Wine Decanters for Party Hosts and Wine Lovers
Best Milk Frothers
The 6 Best Milk Frothers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
The Musket Room
These NYC Chefs Went From Bussing Tables to Running Kitchens
Best Vacuum Sealers
The 5 Best Vacuum Sealers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Casserole Dishes
We Tested the Best Casserole Dishes for Crispy Lasagna — These Are Our Favorites
Ice cube trays from Amazon
The Best Ice Cube Trays for Cocktails, Coffee, and More
Irish coffee
Irish Coffee
How to Make French Press Coffee
How to Make French Press Coffee, According to Experts
Best Stainless Steel Skillets
The 5 Best Stainless Steel Skillets, According to Our Rigorous Tests
Best Dining Chairs, According to Interior Designers
The 18 Best Dining Chairs for Every Style, According to Designers
Champagne
I Drank Champagne in Zero Gravity – and Being a Trailblazer Isn't as Easy as It Sounds
Ultra-Light 52 qt Ice Chest
The 8 Best Coolers for All Your Chilling Purposes
Best Honing Steels for 2023
The Best Honing Steels to Keep Your Knives Razor Sharp, According to Chefs