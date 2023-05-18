Perdue Made a Beer Specifically for Beer Can Chicken

The collaboration with Torch & Crown Brewing features pink peppercorn, rosemary, and thyme.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Photo of Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023
Perdue Beer Can Chicken Beer
Photo:

Courtesy of Perdue

Making beer can chicken is pretty straightforward because, other than adding your preferred spices and seasonings, all you need is to stick a can of your go-to brew into a whole chicken and throw it on the grill. Perdue, the Maryland-based chicken producer, is trying to simplify the process even further by releasing their own beer designed especially for the cooking method.

The cleverly named Perdue Beer Can Chicken Beer was produced in collaboration with Manhattan’s Torch & Crown Brewing Company. The canned brew is a honey double-citrus summer ale which was brewed with a blend of citra hops, honey, lemon and orange puree, pink peppercorn, rosemary, sea salt, and thyme. 

“Beer can chicken has long been one of the most popular methods of grilling poultry, but we noticed a lack of consensus on what type of beer is best,”  Julie Lehman, Perdue’s Vice President of Marketing, said in a statement. “As the fresh chicken experts, we worked with our friends at Torch & Crown Brewing Company to settle the debate for once and all and make a beer that is expertly crafted to help backyard cooking enthusiasts prepare the ultimate beer can chicken.”

Those Beer Can Chicken Beers will be available to purchase exclusively through the Perdue beercanchicken.beer website, starting at 9 a.m. EST on Monday, May 22. Each six-pack is priced at $14.99 plus shipping. (And, before you ask, yes, you could drink that beer while you’re waiting for the chicken to cook — or even while you’re waiting for a chicken-free delivery order to arrive.)

“As a company passionate about unique craft beers, we were so excited when Perdue approached us to collaborate on the perfect beer can chicken beer because of all the endless flavor opportunities,” Joe Correia, Torch & Crown Brewing Company’s co-founder and head brewer said. “We’re very happy with how the beer turned out as it perfectly balances both seasonal summer flavors and ingredients commonly found in chicken seasonings to help maximize the flavor of any Perdue grilled or smoked chicken.”

According to Perdue, we start Googling beer can chicken recipes in the weeks leading up to Memorial Day — which falls on Monday, May 29 this year — and that’s when those search numbers start to peak, too. The brand says that the “online conversation” around that cooking method has grown by almost 20% in the past year.

If you’re not part of those discussions yet, then at least this Perdue beer will give you something to talk about.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Craft Beer Bottles
The Best Craft Beer Clubs for Every Type of Brew Buff
Omaha Steak Delivery Review Products on counter
Omaha Steaks Review: Variety and Quality Delivered to Your Door
Olive Oil-Thyme Cake with Figs and Black Pepper
18 Delicious Thyme Recipes
Blue Apron Review Baked Chicken Dish
Blue Apron Review: Meal Kits With a Gourmet Twist
Most Important American Craft Beers
The 25 Most Important American Craft Beers Ever Brewed
Best Ryes for your bar
11 Best American Rye Whiskeys for Your Liquor Cabinet
Close-Up of a variety of Beer Bottles
Best Places to Buy Beer Online
Libbey Craft Pub Beer Glass filled with beer
The 7 Best Beer Glasses, From Pilsners to Porters
Air Fryer Pork Chops
27 Pork Chop Recipes That Are Bound to Be a Hit
Omaha Steaks Full Cooked Herbed Chicken Breasts
Best Places to Buy Chicken Online
Olive Oil-Poached Cod with Mussels, Orange and Chorizo
16 Recipes to Make at Home for a Taste of Thomas Keller
Cocktail being poured from a metal cocktail shaker into a stylish glass
Best Alcohol Delivery Services
Lahem Meshwy (Lamb Shish Kebabs)
23 Memorial Day Recipes for a Memorable Cookout
Lunch box with falafel, couscous salad, and yoghurt sauce
Best Prepared Meal Delivery Services
Herb Garden Matzo Ball Soup
15 Passover Recipes for a Delicious Seder
Lemon Cheesecake from Bad Roman
The Best Dishes Our Editors Ate in February