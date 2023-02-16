Pepsi's Peeps-Flavored Soda Is Back

Yes, everyone knows it should have been called "Peepsi."

Published on February 16, 2023
PEPSI x PEEPS Marshmallow Cola
Two years ago, Pepsi announced an ultra-exclusive collaboration with Peeps, everyone’s favorite squishy seasonal treats. At the time, the Pepsi x Peeps marshmallow-flavored cola was only available to 3,000-ish contest winners who used a Peeps-specific hashtag on social media. But, on Wednesday, the two companies announced that the soda is coming back, and this time its bright yellow cans will be stacked on shelves nationwide.

According to the two companies, Pepsi x Peeps will be sold in both 7.5-ounce mini-can multipacks and 20-ounce bottles. (To find a retailer near you that stocks the new soda, you can check the Pepsi product locator.) 

“The Peeps brand is always looking for new and exciting ways to bring our delicious Marshmallow flavor to fans, and the partnership with Pepsi is truly a groundbreaking way for them to express their Peepsonality,” Peeps Brand Manager Caitlin Servian said in a statement. “After the astonishingly positive response from our fans to the first Pepsi x Peeps collaboration, we are thrilled to bring back the offering just in time for spring.”

The response to the announcement has been enthusiastic, to say the least. “RUNNING TO FIND IT,” one commenter wrote in all-caps on the @Peeps Instagram account. Another said that she’d already bought some and that it tastes “like roasted marshmallows and [caramel] Pepsi” Even @pepsi got caught up in the launch, writing, “We really hope we can make it stick this time.” 

PEPSI x PEEPS Marshmallow Cola

Courtesy of PepsiCo Beverages North America

“We couldn’t be more excited to reignite our partnership with Peeps, bringing two iconic brands back together after the frenzy of consumer interest in 2021,” Katelyn Meola, Director of Brand Marketing for Pepsi, said. “The collaboration is truly unparalleled – a delicious and refreshing treat, celebrated by two loyal fanbases, that brings unapologetic enjoyment to Pepsi and Peeps lovers all over the country. Since only a few fans were able to get their hands on the coveted cans last time, we’re thrilled to give everyone across the country the chance to indulge in Pepsi x Peeps  this time around.”

Pepsi x Peeps are also co-hosting a virtual reality egg hunt on Snapchat, where game players can unlock prizes, including everything from Pepsi x Peeps merch to “a spring trip for two.” To find out if you’ve won, you’ll need to buy a Pepsi x Peeps product and scan the bottle or can with the special Pepsi x Peeps AR Lens. 

Also, yes, both companies are aware that they should’ve named the soda “Peepsi.” In a tweet, Pepsi joked that “David from Legal” squashed that idea. Regardless of what you call it, you’d better stock up soon: Pepsi x Peeps will only be here for a limited time. 

