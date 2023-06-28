Pepsi Created a Cola-Infused Ketchup — Here's Where You Can Try It

The combination of a hot dog and soda might be so classic that its pairing perfection gets overlooked. But this summer, Pepsi is making sure you take note that cola is a hot dog's match made in heaven. The beverage brand, in partnership with Culinary Institute of America Consulting, has created a new condiment called "Colachup," which is, you guessed it, Pepsi-infused ketchup.

"We invented Pepsi Colachup to reinforce just how well hot dogs and Pepsi go together — an unapologetically mouthwatering creation that seamlessly merges a condiment with the ultimate hot dog pairing beverage, delivering a unified taste experience," Jenny Danzi, senior director at Pepsi, explained.

"The concept is both simple and creative. The distinctive flavors and vibrant citrus blend of Pepsi enhances the bright and tangy characteristics of ketchup, offsetting the smokiness of the hot dog," David Kamen, director of client experience for Culinary Institute of America Consulting, was quoted as saying in the announcement. "It's a whole new way to enjoy two American classics!"

If that sounds good to you, don't hightail it to your grocery store looking for Pepsi-blue bottles in the condiment aisle just yet. The Colachup will only be available in limited locations for an equally limited time. Pepsi is offering baseball fans — or fans of Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks, and New York Yankees, at least — a chance to try it at pop-ups in four Major League Baseball stadiums around the country on July 4. The stadiums and section locations are:

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ; Section 130/131

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY; Pepsi Lounge (Pepsi Lounge Ticket Required)

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN; Section 113

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI; Section 139

But if you aren't attending those particular games on Independence Day, there's still an opportunity to at least enjoy a discounted Pepsi and hot dog combo, as the beverage brand will pay for your drink. According to the brand, "All weekend long through July 4, consumers who purchase a hot dog (or dogs) with a Pepsi at any food service or retail location can get the Pepsi comped by texting 'FREEPEPSI' to 81234 and uploading the receipt that clearly shows a hot dog and a Pepsi purchase to get reimbursed the cost of a 20oz Pepsi product, via PayPal, Venmo or Digital Retailer Gift Card." Check out the official rules for more information.

Pepsi has previously put its signature flavor on another common cola partner: pizza. Pepsi previously teamed with CIA Consulting last year to offer Pepsi-Roni, a cola-infused pepperoni, at a Manhattan pizza shop.