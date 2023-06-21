Drink Coffee Like It's Your Job As Peet's 'Chief Cold Brew Officer'

Peet's Coffee is offering one cold brew connoisseur the chance to be paid in free coffee this summer.

By Adam Campbell-Schmitt
Published on June 21, 2023
A glass of Peets coffee
Photo:

Courtesy of Peets Coffee

Sure, once the summer weather hits, you might joke that you're suddenly drinking cold brew like it's your job. But what if it actually was your job? Peet's Coffee has an opportunity to do just that.

The coffee chain is hiring a seasonal Chief Cold Brew Officer to "indulge in their personal love of Peet's cold brew all summer long," according to a statement from the brand.

First things first: It's 2023, and as a prospective employee, you deserve transparency in disclosing the compensation package. That said, you'll be paid in endless supply of Peet's Cold Brew Iced Coffee. (Of course, when it comes to contests, even the word "endless" has its limits, which in this case means you'll be awarded in Peetnik Rewards points, up to a $1,400 value.) An additional perk includes getting to set your BOGO promotion day during the summer and "leave your mark on the cold brew industry."

As for job responsibilities, they're listed in the announcement as:

  • Cold Brew Ambassador: You'll be the official Cold Brew ambassador for Peet’s, going to Peet’s Coffee locations and inspiring others to join the cold brew revolution.
  • Social Media Sip-sation: Embrace your inner influencer and advise on current coffee trends on social media! Capture and share captivating photos, videos, and stories of your cold brew adventures on social media platforms. Your content will drive engagement and generate excitement around Peet's Cold Brew Coffee's offerings.
  • Cold Brew + Chill: You pledge to always make sure the cold brew's flowing when visiting your local Peet's this summer, but as the CCBO, of course, you're the master of chill.

Applications are being accepted starting today, June 21, through June 30 at PeetsCCBO.com and require applicants to explain in a video or short essay why they're the "ultimate cold brew connoisseur." (While the main qualification is that you love cold brew, additional fine print details include you must be at least 18 years old, live in CA, CO, DC, IL, MA, MD, OR, VA, or WA and within 15 miles of a participating Peet's location.)

According to Peet's (citing market data from Statista), between 2017 and 2025, cold brew sales in the U.S. will have jumped nearly 500%. So while we're not sure which job performance factors they'll consider for any potential bonuses, it seems safe to say whoever gets this gig is being set up for success.

