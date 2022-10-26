Newman's Own Offers Paul Newman's Image to Any Brand — With a Charitable Catch

The offer extends beyond groceries to companies making “clothing, footwear, personal care, home goods, or anything else.”

Published on October 26, 2022
Among celebrity-owned brands, Newman’s Own has been an anomaly. As opposed to other stars who use their brands to boost their financial portfolio, Paul Newman committed to giving away all of his company’s profits to charity — specifically, children facing adversity — since the beginning in 1982. Forty years on, the company says they’ve donated $600 million to charitable causes.

Now, in honor of that 40-year milestone, Newman’s Own is encouraging other brands to follow in Paul Newman’s image… literally. The company announced "Newman’s Deal," saying they will lend the late actor’s likeness to other companies who want to use it on a limited-edition product of any kind, so long as 100% of the profits from that item go to helping kids.

"This limited time offer to use Paul Newman's likeness is the perfect way to celebrate his inspiring legacy," Newman’s Own CMO Nicole Malcolm-Manyara stated. "We hope that by launching 'Newman's Deal,' we'll provide incentives for other brands — whether they sell clothing, footwear, personal care, home goods, or anything else — to follow in Paul's footsteps by donating 100 percent of their profits to help kids. We can't wait for other brands to discover the tremendous benefit that comes from doing radically good work."

RELATED: The Fine Art of Asking a Chef to Donate to Your Event or Fundraiser

Brands that are interested in taking Newman’s Own up on their offer have to apply at NewmansDeal.com (where more detailed terms can also be found) before November 24. By January 31 of next year, those selected will be notified of their ability to use images from a "library of iconic photos" across Newman’s career as well as his signature, and a Newman's Own "100% Profits to Help Kids" stamp of authenticity.

That said, Newman’s Own didn’t make $600 million in profits without some business savvy, and this announcement also brings attention to Newman’s Own at a pivotal time for the company. They’re undergoing a self-described "head-to-toe brand refresh" including a new logo, new packaging, and a new tagline, "Radically Good," all of which is all being supported by the brand’s largest ever advertising campaign.

