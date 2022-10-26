News Newman's Own Offers Paul Newman's Image to Any Brand — With a Charitable Catch The offer extends beyond groceries to companies making “clothing, footwear, personal care, home goods, or anything else.” By Mike Pomranz Mike Pomranz Instagram Website Mike Pomranz began covering craft beer professionally in 2006, branching out into all aspects of food and beverage before joining the Food & Wine team in 2014. He's also a cidermaker, bar owner, and alcoholic beverage importer.Expertise: beer and cider.Experience: Mike Pomranz has been a part of America's craft beer scene since touring the Pyramid Brewery in Berkeley, California, with a fake ID in 1997. He's been writing professionally since 2002, and branched out into beer journalism in 2006 before eventually tackling all aspects of food and beverage. His work has appeared in dozens of publications including Time, People, Playboy, VinePair, Travel + Leisure, and Eater. Mike currently resides in Sheffield, England, where he owns the Cider Hole. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 26, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Newman's Own Among celebrity-owned brands, Newman’s Own has been an anomaly. As opposed to other stars who use their brands to boost their financial portfolio, Paul Newman committed to giving away all of his company’s profits to charity — specifically, children facing adversity — since the beginning in 1982. Forty years on, the company says they’ve donated $600 million to charitable causes. Now, in honor of that 40-year milestone, Newman’s Own is encouraging other brands to follow in Paul Newman’s image… literally. The company announced "Newman’s Deal," saying they will lend the late actor’s likeness to other companies who want to use it on a limited-edition product of any kind, so long as 100% of the profits from that item go to helping kids. Newman's Own "This limited time offer to use Paul Newman's likeness is the perfect way to celebrate his inspiring legacy," Newman’s Own CMO Nicole Malcolm-Manyara stated. "We hope that by launching 'Newman's Deal,' we'll provide incentives for other brands — whether they sell clothing, footwear, personal care, home goods, or anything else — to follow in Paul's footsteps by donating 100 percent of their profits to help kids. We can't wait for other brands to discover the tremendous benefit that comes from doing radically good work." RELATED: The Fine Art of Asking a Chef to Donate to Your Event or Fundraiser Brands that are interested in taking Newman’s Own up on their offer have to apply at NewmansDeal.com (where more detailed terms can also be found) before November 24. By January 31 of next year, those selected will be notified of their ability to use images from a "library of iconic photos" across Newman’s career as well as his signature, and a Newman's Own "100% Profits to Help Kids" stamp of authenticity. That said, Newman’s Own didn’t make $600 million in profits without some business savvy, and this announcement also brings attention to Newman’s Own at a pivotal time for the company. They’re undergoing a self-described "head-to-toe brand refresh" including a new logo, new packaging, and a new tagline, "Radically Good," all of which is all being supported by the brand’s largest ever advertising campaign. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit