The Biggest Outdoor Furniture Deals on Amazon This Labor Day—Up to 63% Off

Amazon is having a massive Labor Day sale this weekend with steep end-of-season deals on patio furniture you won’t want to miss. The best part is you don’t technically have to wait until September 4th to save big, especially with deals starting at just $86 for a limited time.

Right now, you can find markdowns on stylish outdoor furniture for relaxing, dining, and beyond — up to 63% off. Think plush couches and conversation sets from top brands like Ashley Furniture and Walker Edison. Plus, score big on dining furniture pieces from Christopher Knight and Crosley Furniture, too. And Amazon is dropping its outdoor furniture sale ahead of the big day with many hiding in this secret Gold Box Deals hub.

Amazon

Best Overall End-of-Season Outdoor Furniture Deals

Amazon

Best Outdoor Couch Furniture Deals

Whether you’re relaxing on your own or having guests over to close out the summer, these outdoor couches are options you want to shop during Amazon’s sale. There are several sectional sofas on sale, including this popular one from Christopher Knight. It even comes with a coffee table, perfect for resting drinks or appetizers. You’ll also find clever sofa options on sale, like this coastal rattan option that has tons of under-the-seat space to store pool floats, couch cushions, and more.

Crosley Furniture Bradenton Outdoor Wicker Patio Sofa

Amazon

If you’re looking for an outdoor furniture piece at an inexpensive price, you can’t miss this wicker patio sofa that’s currently 62% off. The Crosley outdoor couch seats three people, has a woven base, and two armrests on each side. You’ll also feel comfortable sitting on it thanks to its plush back and seat cushions. Another great detail? The entire couch can withstand weather conditions like rain, sun, and more so you don’t have to worry about covering it up. Keep scrolling to shop more outdoor couch deals.

Amazon

Best Outdoor Dining Furniture Deals

It’s the perfect time to dine alfresco, but you need the right outdoor dining sets to do it in style. You’ll recognize a few name brands on this list like Walker Edison, Christopher Knight, and Flash Furniture — and the best part is, some pieces are nearly $300 off. This stylish patio dining set from Walker Edison, for example, is a best-seller and is 50% off right now. And Christopher Knight’s wood dining set that can accommodate six people is over $100 off.

Amazonia Arizona Oval Outdoor Dining Set

Amazon

If you’re planning to host the whole gang, this nine-piece outdoor dining set is the one to get. It actually comes with eight seats that nicely fit around the long, oval dining table. Both the chairs and table are made with eucalyptus wood that’s super durable for all-year use. The seats have a curved design on the bottom and an arched back for a comfortable sit. Bonus: The table has an umbrella holder to provide shade on sunny days.

Amazon

Best Outdoor Conversation Set Furniture Deals

Your morning coffee or sweet tea will taste a lot better when you’re lounging in one of these conversation sets. There are pieces that accommodate two people, which comes in handy when company is over. Plus, many of these deals also come with a small side or coffee table, ideal for hosting.

East Oak Breezeway Patio Furniture Set

Amazon

This bohemian-style East Oak set that comes with two chairs and a side table is nearly $91 off right now. It has a stylish rattan wicker exterior that gives it tropical vacation vibes with a modern twist thanks to its black, metal legs. The chairs have a relaxed back and have a weather-resistant design, so you can leave it out under the covered patio without worrying about moisture damage. You can score the set in this brown and gray option, however, it also comes in three other fun colorways.

Christopher Knight Home Mamie Outdoor Sofa Set

Amazon

Ashley Furniture Clare View Nuvella Outdoor Sofa

Amazon

Ashley Furniture Paradise Trail Outdoor Swivel Lounge Chair Set

Amazon

Walker Edison Chevron Patio Furniture Dining Set

Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Carlisle Outdoor Metal Bench