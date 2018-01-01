Pasta Recipes
F&W’s Ultimate Guide To Pasta Recipes
The best pasta dishes, from Italian classics to creative new flavor combinations from star chefs.Bucatini Carbonara (photo at right)
Baked Pastas
- Baked Pasta with Onion, Bacon and Brie
- Three-Cheese Baked Pasta with Porcini and Radicchio
- Baked Pasta with Four Cheeses
- Speedy Baked Ziti
- Pumpkin Lasagne
- Baked Broccoli Ravioli
- Baked Penne with Sausage and Creamy Ricotta
- Baked Cheese-Stuffed Shells
- Baked Orecchiette with Pork Sugo
- White Lasagna Cupcakes
How-to Tips
Perfecting Ravioli
Cookbook author Domenica Marchetti shows how to make her stellar ravioli with three great fillings.Read More
