Bucatini is the New Black

All respect to the Roman original, but we love the ingenious riffs on bucatini popping up on menus from coast to coast. Here, four knockout variations from chefs who are reinventing the hollow noodle.
BENNE SEEDS are a toasty, delicious low-country staple. At Le Farfalle in Charleston, South Carolina, Michael Toscano uses them to give his bucatini a delicious regional upgrade. lefarfallecharleston.com.
PLANKTON—dried microscopic sea life—are rehydrated in kombu broth and added to a vitamin-rich dough at Brine in Fairfax, Virginia. brinerestaurants.com.
BLACK BEANS form the bucatini base at Han Oak in Portland, Oregon, where chef Peter Cho was inspired by jajangmyeon, the vegetable-packed Korean noodles. hanoakpdx.com.
SEAWEED, toasted and ground, gives High Street on Hudson chef Jon Nodler's squid ink bucatini (above) a deep hue and briny flavor. (And those coral-red petals? Delicate slices of pressed lobster roe.) highstreetonhudson .com.