Bucatini is the New Black

BENNE SEEDS are a toasty, delicious low-country staple. At Le Farfalle in Charleston, South Carolina, Michael Toscano uses them to give his bucatini a delicious regional upgrade. lefarfallecharleston.com.

PLANKTON—dried microscopic sea life—are rehydrated in kombu broth and added to a vitamin-rich dough at Brine in Fairfax, Virginia. brinerestaurants.com.

BLACK BEANS form the bucatini base at Han Oak in Portland, Oregon, where chef Peter Cho was inspired by jajangmyeon, the vegetable-packed Korean noodles. hanoakpdx.com.

SEAWEED, toasted and ground, gives High Street on Hudson chef Jon Nodler's squid ink bucatini (above) a deep hue and briny flavor. (And those coral-red petals? Delicate slices of pressed lobster roe.) highstreetonhudson .com.