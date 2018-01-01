Rigatoni, cannelloni and ziti are all tubular pastas, and taste great tossed in hearty tomato sauces, baked with lots of cheese or added to pasta salads. Rigatoni pairs perfectly with chickpeas, broccoli, lemon juice and garlic for a tasty dish anytime of year, while cannelloni stuffed with roasted carrots and butternut squash make for a delicious autumn dinner. We think ziti is best when baked with tomato sauce and plenty of ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Whether you’re looking for a fast family-supper recipe or a light lunch idea, Food & Wine’s guide to tubular pasta has a recipe for every occasion.