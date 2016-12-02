Tiny Pasta Recipes

Super small pasta like ditalini, acini de pepe and orzo are great for making risotto-style dishes or adding to soups. It’s pretty common to cook orzo like risotto, but the same preparation works great for ditalini, tiny tubular-shaped pasta. Fregola is another type of tiny pasta that comes from Sardinia, and tastes like a cross between pasta and couscous. Here, our best recipes using tiny pasta including macaroni, ditalini and orzo.