Tiny Pasta Recipes

Super small pasta like ditalini, acini de pepe and orzo are great for making risotto-style dishes or adding to soups. It’s pretty common to cook orzo like risotto, but the same preparation works great for ditalini, tiny tubular-shaped pasta. Fregola is another type of tiny pasta that comes from Sardinia, and tastes like a cross between pasta and couscous. Here, our best recipes using tiny pasta including macaroni, ditalini and orzo. 

Corn-and-Zucchini Orzo Salad with Goat Cheese

F&W's Kay Chun takes pasta salad to a new level with sweet grilled corn, zucchini and a creamy lime dressing spiked with chile powder. She uses fresh cilantro to add brightness and then tops the whole salad with tangy slivers of fresh goat cheese.

Tomato Soup with Chickpeas and Ditalini

Canned tomatoes--not the seasonally sensitive fresh ones--provide the flavor here, so you can whip up this heartwarming soup any time of year. If you'd like to use an herb other than sage, either rosemary or marjoram would be a good choice.

Sesame-Paprika Fregola

Fregola (toasted Sardinian pasta) has an appealing texture in this tasty dish, where it's combined with smoky paprika, sesame seeds, coriander and salty feta cheese.

Macaroni with Summer Squash, Salami, and Ricotta Tomato Sauce

Sun-dried tomatoes add lots of flavor to the sauce. If you prefer zucchini, you can use it in place of the summer squash.

Orzo with Caramelized Onions and Raisins

Danny Seo, an eco-lifestyle expert, makes this simple orzo salad with ingredients he always has in his kitchen. It's a great fast lunch or weeknight meal.

Creamy Pasta with Tomato Confit and Fresh Goat Cheese

Terrance Brennan cooks this pasta risotto-style by stirring in rich chicken stock a ladleful at a time. As the pasta releases its starch, the dish becomes delicately milky. Instead of finishing the dish with a knob of butter, he folds in fresh goat cheese, which turns creamy in the gentle heat. Brennan uses a small, tube-shaped pasta called ditalini, but any small cut works.

Risotto-Style Ditalini with Mussels, Clams and Saffron

For this creamy dish, chefs Tyler Rodde and Curtis Di Fede use a fish stock to cook pasta slowly, risotto-style. If you can't find ditalini, look for other small pasta shapes or pearl couscous.

Spicy Cheddar and Pumpkin Orzo with Arugula

Orzo plays a very comforting role in this dish, soaking up a savory pumpkin and spicy cheddar cheese sauce. Tossing in fresh peppery greens to this just before serving adds a pop of color and great texture to this warm pasta salad.

Fregola with Roasted Green Tomatoes, Burrata and Mint

Fregola gets a hearty addition of roasted green tomatoes, burrata and mint in this fresh, satisfying pasta dish.

