Orzo is a type of pasta that’s shaped like large grains of rice, and is a great swap for arborio rice in creamy risotto. We love baking orzo into a cheesy casserole with bacon, eggs, leeks, baby spinach, feta cheese and Greek yogurt, which gets tossed with al dente orzo before going into the oven. It’s perfect for brunch or dinner, and tastes even better reheated the next day for lunch. Orzo is also delicious in soups, especially traditional Italian wedding soup. Grace Parisi makes hers with miniature pork meatballs, chicken stock, diced vegetables, chickpeas and baby spinach. Whether you’re looking for a hearty pasta dish or a simple side, check out Food & Wine’s guide to orzo.