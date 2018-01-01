Macaroni is a kind of pasta shaped like narrow tubes, sometimes formed into elbows and used in mac and cheese. We especially love to use macaroni in pasta salads, whether it’s a bacon and deviled egg version, a smoked salmon and spinach twist or a meal-worthy curried chicken and almond dish. Macaroni and cheese can also be made in so many different ways, and we love to add spinach, carrots, leeks and cauliflower to keep it interesting. Whether you’re looking for a classic picnic side dish or a cheesy baked pasta dinner, Food & Wine’s guide to macaroni has a recipe for every occasion.