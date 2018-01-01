Super small pasta like ditalini, acini de pepe and orzo are great for making risotto-style dishes or adding to soups. It’s pretty common to cook orzo like risotto, but the same preparation works great for ditalini, tiny tubular-shaped pasta. This creamy seafood dish uses littleneck clams, mussels, garlic and saffron to create a beautiful, fragrant meal, and if you can’t find ditalini, you can use any other small pasta. Fregola is another type of tiny pasta that comes from Sardinia, and tastes like a cross between pasta and couscous. We love to toss it in a simple salad with blood oranges, arugula and a simple shallot vinaigrette. Get even more tiny pasta recipes from F&W’s guide.