Spaghetti is a staple food of traditional Italian cuisine, classically served with tomato sauce and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese. Some of our favorite spaghetti dishes use carbonara or puttanesca sauce, and meatballs are always a welcome addition. We especially love this one-pot spaghetti dish, which cooks the pasta in a flavorful broth made with chicken stock, cream, leeks, scallions and garlic. The flavors are quite subtle and the cleanup time is minimal, so this would be an excellent family dinner. Chef Marc Murphy uses spaghetti in a baked casserole-style entrée. Cooked spaghetti gets layered with Fontina, mozzarella, Gruyere and Gorgonzola dolce in this Italian-style mac and cheese. Find these recipes and more in F&W’s guide to spaghetti.