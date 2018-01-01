Whether it’s angel hair pasta, Chinese egg noodles, or Chinese vermicelli, super skinny noodles are perfect for soups or served with light sauces. We love to toss angel hair pasta with red pepper pesto, use it in an Italian-style ramen and stir-fry it into chicken chow mein. Vermicelli rice noodles are delicious with Asian dishes as a side salad—we like to toss the cooked noodles with garlic, Thai chiles, fish sauce, fresh herbs and lime juice to create a refreshing accompaniment for barbecued pork. Find these recipes and more in F&W’s guide to thin noodles.