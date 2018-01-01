Tortellini are one of our favorite pastas, stuffed with either meat or cheese (or both). If you’re using frozen or packaged tortellini, upgrade it with an incredible sauce, such as this walnut pesto recipe. Traditional pine nuts and basil are swapped out for walnuts and parsley, which are blended with fresh garlic, Parmesan cheese and plenty of olive oil. We think this pesto tastes best on cheese tortellini, but you can toss it with just about any pasta. Tortellini is also commonly served in a simple broth—add fresh spinach and garlic to canned chicken stock, and then stir in cooked tortellini for an incredibly simple yet delicious supper. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to tortellini.