Ravioli are Italian-style dumplings that taste great whether they’re filled with ricotta cheese or butternut squash. One of our favorite dishes is this oversize ravioli stuffed with ricotta and a whole egg. Homemade pasta dough gets cut and delicately filled with a cheesy mixture of feta, Parmesan and ricotta and an egg yolk. Serve with a simple tomato sauce, torn basil and shaved pecorino cheese—the soft yolk will spill out when you cut into the raviolo, thickening the sauce. For something a little simpler, try using wonton wrappers to make your own ravioli. We like to use a filling of goat cheese, ricotta, lemon zest and cilantro, and then fry the ravioli until they’re crispy. Serve with marinara sauce for a tasty appetizer or side dish. Get more great ravioli recipes from F&W’s guide.