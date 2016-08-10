How to Make Raviolo

At Chicago's Monteverde, there's never a question about how fresh the pasta is: At the pastificio right in the dining room, chef Sarah Grueneberg and her "pasta ladies" roll and cut dough and pipe out filling for the daily specials. One dish that we can't get enough of is uovo in raviolo, a giant pasta round stuffed with fresh ricotta, feta and a runny egg yolk. Instead of the traditional brown butter, Grueneberg opts for a light tomato sauce with a pinch of chile flakes. She was inspired by one of her favorite Italian dishes, uova in purgatorio (eggs in purgatory). From there, she says, she "just connected the dots." Here's how to #putanegginit at home.—Tina Ujlaki