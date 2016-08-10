How to Make Raviolo

At Chicago's Monteverde, there's never a question about how fresh the pasta is: At the pastificio right in the dining room, chef Sarah Grueneberg and her "pasta ladies" roll and cut dough and pipe out filling for the daily specials. One dish that we can't get enough of is uovo in raviolo, a giant pasta round stuffed with fresh ricotta, feta and a runny egg yolk. Instead of the traditional brown butter, Grueneberg opts for a light tomato sauce with a pinch of chile flakes. She was inspired by one of her favorite Italian dishes, uova in purgatorio (eggs in purgatory). From there, she says, she "just connected the dots." Here's how to #putanegginit at home.—Tina Ujlaki

1 of 7 CHRISTINA HOLMES

DIY Raviolo

You can't buy this pasta because the ravioli are too large and too delicate to transport. As for the fresh-tasting sauce—which has just the right tang to complement the rich filling—chef Grueneberg swears that coarsely grating tomatoes by hand makes all the difference.

2 of 7 © Christina Holmes

Make the tomato sauce

Rub the tomatoes on the large holes of a box grater set in a bowl until only the skins remain in your hand. Cook the tomato pulp with garlic and olive oil to make a simple sauce.

3 of 7 © Christina Holmes

Get rolling

Quarter and flatten the dough. Beginning at the pasta machine's widest setting, roll out each piece of dough through successively narrower settings until you have a thin sheet.

4 of 7 © Christina Holmes

Slip in the egg yolks

Spread the filling into 3-inch rounds and make an indentation in each one. Gently set an egg yolk into each hollow. Brush the dough with egg white. Cover with another pasta sheet. 

5 of 7 © Christina Holmes

Form each raviolo

Using your fingertips, press the pasta dough around the filling to release any air bubbles and to seal. Since the yolks are nestled in the ricotta, they're protected. 

6 of 7 © Christina Holmes

Stamp out neat rounds

Using a fluted or round biscuit cutter, stamp out the ravioli in neat rounds. 

7 of 7 © Christina Holmes

Finish the ravioli

Cook the ravioli in a large pot of salted boiling water; remove when just al dente, then drain and transfer to the tomato sauce to coat thoroughly. 

