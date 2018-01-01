Cannelloni, ravioli and tortellini are just a few of our favorite stuffed pastas—we love to stuff oversized pasta shells with ricotta and radicchio, homemade ravioli with cauliflower and crab, and cannelloni with roasted carrots and Parmesan. One of our favorite stuffed pastas is tortellini filled with toasted almonds and sweet ricotta—it’s super subtle but still has incredible depth of flavor. Serve it with a sauce made from butter and truffle oil for a truly decadent meal. For a super classic stuffed pasta, you can’t go wrong with shells stuffed with cheese and baked until they’re bubbly. Three kinds of cheese, chopped spinach and spicy tomato sauce make this recipe our go-to. Find a recipe for every occasion in F&W’s guide to stuffed shells.