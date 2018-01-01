Fusilli is a corkscrew-shaped pasta that is especially delicious paired with pesto, such as this basil-mint version tossed with spinach fusilli, asparagus and zucchini. Fusilli is also delicious in cream sauces and mixed with meat or vegetables. Mario Batali uses fusilli in butcher’s ragu, made with ground beef, pancetta and ham. A touch of milk gives the sauce a creamy flavor without being overpowering, and classic ingredients like white wine, garlic, carrots and onion keep this hearty dish on the traditional side. For a light, easy supper, serve fusilli with a no-cook tomato sauce. Blend ripe tomatoes with garlic, olive oil and basil, and then add it to cooked pasta with plenty of grated Parmesan cheese. Whether your tastes run traditional or unconventional, Food & Wine’s guide to fusilli has a recipe for every appetite.