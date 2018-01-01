Spiral pastas like fusilli, gemelli, cavatappi and rotini are perfect in all kinds of sauces, from simple pesto to hearty ragù. We love them in pasta salads tossed with vegetables, or stirred into winter soups. Corkscrew-shaped cavatappicavatappi is the ideal pasta for Tex-Mex ingredients such as chorizo, black beans and chile powder; gemelligemelli is a beautiful canvas for a summery peach, tomato and pork ragù; and fusillifusilli scoops up the creamy Parmesan cheese sauce in this garlicky artichoke dish. Whether you’re looking for easy dinner ideas or new ways to use spiral pastas, Food & Wine’s guide has a recipe for any occasion.