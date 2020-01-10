Pasta Shells

Crusty Baked Shells & Cauliflower

Even sautéed cauliflower feels decadant in this cheesy-crunchy baked pasta from Ina Garten. Be careful not to overcook your pasta, as it will continue to cook in the oven.  Slideshow: More Cauliflower Recipes
Andouille Mac & Cheese

At The Heron, in Narrowsburg, New York, chef Paul Nanni grinds and smokes his own andouille sausage for supergenerous portions of Cajun-inspired macaroni and cheese.  Slideshow: More Cajun and Creole Recipes
Rajas Con Crema Macaroni and Cheese

This quick stovetop mac and cheese is based on rajas con crema, a classic Mexican dish of roasted green chiles sautéed with onion and finished with cream. Canned green chiles make a fine shortcut in this case. Slideshow: More Macaroni and Cheese Recipes
Macaroni Bianco with Ricotta and Fresh Mozzarella

Fresh ricotta replaces the need for a béchamel, while fresh mozzarella ensures that there’s plenty of the ooey-gooeyness that you crave from a good mac and cheese. Slideshow: More Macaroni and Cheese Recipes
