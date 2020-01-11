Orecchiette with Sweet Sausage and Escarole
Garlicky braised escarole adds a pleasant bitter hit to this versatile sweet sausage ragù from chef Josh Laurano at Mario Batali’s La Sirena restaurant in New York City. Slideshow: Mario Batali RecipesRead More
Pasta with Marinated Grilled Eggplant, Burrata and Chiles
Torn pieces of burrata are tossed into the orecchiette just after it’s cooked so the cheese melts ever so slightly into the pasta, which is laced with chunks of tender, smoky eggplant. Slideshow: More Pasta RecipesRead More
Orecchiette with Summer Squash, Mint and Goat Cheese
Chef Jamie Bissonnette of Boston’s Coppa toils for hours making his own orecchiette but admits that high-quality store-bought brands are a fine substitute. Here he stirs pasta and thinly sliced squash with a rich sauce of fresh goat cheese and brown butter that comes together in under 10 minutes. In the colder months, you can substitute winter squash for the zucchini and yellow squash. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.Read More
Orecchiette with Sausage, Chickpeas and Mint
F&W’s Justin Chapple gives his pasta with sausage a twist by adding chickpeas and mint and finishing the dish with a dollop of yogurt. Slideshow: More Pasta RecipesRead More
Orecchiette Bolognese with Chestnuts
Chef Way Daniel Boulud tops house-made orecchiette (ear-shaped pasta) with a bolognese sauce prepared with venison, pork butt, chicken liver and veal stock. He finishes the dish with fresh porcini mushrooms, chestnuts and butternut squash. Easy Way Store-bought dried orecchiette gets tossed with a bolognese sauce made with just ham and ground chuck. Finishing the dish with chestnuts (leaving out the porcini and squash) adds a delicious and unexpected touch. More Recipes From Daniel BouludRead More
Orecchiette with Veal, Capers and White Wine
"The sauce fits the pasta," said judge Marc Vetri in praise of this tender veal ragù flavored with white wine, capers, thyme and rosemary, then tossed with the little ear-shaped orecchiette. "The meat, the capers—they hang on to the pasta when you lift up your fork." More Quick PastasRead More