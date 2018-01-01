One of our favorite pastas is rotelle, which are little wheel-shaped noodles. They’re great for making your pasta salads stand out, and your kids will definitely get a kick out of them. The whole family will gladly eat their veggies with this easy broccoli-cheese dish, which combines cooked broccoli florets and rotelle with chicken stock and Parmesan cheese. Try a refreshing twist on classic pasta salad by tossing together cooked rotelle, garlicky sautéed shrimp and a yogurt-dill sauce made with chopped cucumbers, jalapeños and scallions. Whether you’re looking for an effortless side dish or a kid-friendly main course, find a rotelle recipe for any occasion in Food & Wine’s guide.