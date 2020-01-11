Chorizo-Poached Shrimp Pasta
Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple cooks chorizo in oil, then uses that oil to cook shrimp and garlic, infusing this entire dish with excellent smoky flavor. Slideshow: More Pasta RecipesRead More
Spaghetti with Shrimp, Lemon, Mint and Pecorino
Roman chef Angelo Troiani riffs on the classic spaghetti ajo, ojo e peperoncino (garlic, oil and chile), embellishing it with shrimp, lemon, pecorino, almond and mint. It's simple, delicious and crowd-pleasing. Slideshow: More Spaghetti RecipesRead More