Shrimp Pasta

Most Recent

Chorizo-Poached  Shrimp Pasta 

Chorizo-Poached  Shrimp Pasta 

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple cooks chorizo in oil, then uses that oil to cook shrimp and garlic, infusing this entire dish with excellent smoky flavor. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes
Read More
Spaghetti with Shrimp, Lemon, Mint and Pecorino

Spaghetti with Shrimp, Lemon, Mint and Pecorino

Roman chef Angelo Troiani riffs on the classic spaghetti ajo, ojo e peperoncino (garlic, oil and chile), embellishing it with shrimp, lemon, pecorino, almond and mint. It's simple, delicious and crowd-pleasing. Slideshow: More Spaghetti Recipes
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.foodandwine.com