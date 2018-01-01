Clams, mussels and shrimp are just a few of our favorite seafood varieties to add to pasta. One of our go-to recipes by Emeril Lagasse is made with plenty of fresh shellfish and spicy chorizo. He uses littleneck clams, mussels and shrimp seasoned with garlic, shallots, crushed red pepper and basil to create a pasta dish packed with classic Italian flavor. Fresh crabmeat is also delicious in pasta—sauté it in butter with shallots, garlic, tarragon and white wine before tossing it with crispy prosciutto and angel-hair pasta. Find more seafood-pasta ideas in Food & Wine’s guide.