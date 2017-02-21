Tomato Sauce Recipes

Basic marinara sauce is made with just tomatoes, garlic, herbs and onions, but we love to add everything from kimchi to curry powder. Curry seems like an odd addition to something as traditional as marinara, but if you love spicy food, this dish will be a new favorite. Whether you're looking for a classic Italian dish, a no-cook appetizer or a new take on a favorite, these recipes are perfect any time of year. Here, eight twists on tomato sauce from marinara to pomodoro. 

More
Food & Wine
1 of 9 © Abby Hocking

Basic Tomato Sauce

Chef Hugh Acheson uses a little grated carrot to offset the acidity in his fragrant tomato sauce, which also has plenty of fresh oregano.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 9

Classic Marinara Sauce

The secret to excellent tomato sauce? According to F&W's Grace Parisi, the trick is starting with superlative whole (not crushed) tomatoes and simmering them with whole (not chopped) garlic cloves. The result: A classic marinara that can quickly be spun into all sorts of variations.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 9

Sweet Potato and Tomato Sauce

Sweet potatoes make an excellent addition to tomato sauce--they are sweet and creamy and balance acidic tomatoes perfectly.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 9 ABBY HOCKING

Basic Tomato Sauce from Fresh Tomatoes

F&W's Grace Parisi keeps her tomato sauce simple to let the deep flavors of summer tomatoes come through. Plus, a straightforward sauce is easier to transform--with a few additions, it can become anything from a Bloody Mary mix to a vegetable curry.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 9

10-Minute Tomato Sauce

A tablespoon of butter makes this speedy sauce especially luxurious. Michael Schlow recommends leaving the butter out if you're planning to freeze the sauce, and adding it during reheating.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 9

Spicy Tomato Sauce

This will coat 1 pound of pasta. Cooked tomatoes are a good source of lycopene, a compound that fights cancer.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 9 Abby Hocking / Food & Wine

No-Cook Summer Tomato Sauce

This incredibly simple tomato sauce is Chicago chef Tony Mantuano's secret weapon in the summer. He marinates peak season tomatoes with olive oil, basil and shallots before spooning the over grilled fish or piling it on grilled bread. Tony also loves to toss the sauce with chopped fresh mozzarella, cooked pasta and olive oil.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 9 © Kay Chun

Kimchi Marinara Sauce

Try this Korean spin on the classic Arrabiata by adding fiery kimchi for a rich and tangy all-purpose sauce with a kick. Use it as a pizza sauce, for Chicken Parmesan or in Shakshuka.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 9

Coconut Curry Tomato Sauce

Use as a poaching liquid for chicken, shrimp, lamb, pork and vegetables.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up