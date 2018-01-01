Puttanesca, a southern Italian pasta sauce made with tomatoes, olive oil, anchovies, olives, capers and garlic, is typically served with spaghetti. It became popular in the 1960s and has numerous variations; the Neapolitan version is prepared wthout anchovies, which are often replaced with chile peppers. The sauce is supposed to be quite briny and fragrant, but a sprinkle of fresh parsley gives it a bit of brightness. We like to layer puttanesca sauce into cheesy lasagna, pair it with seared tuna, or toss it with penne and salmon. Whether you want a super-traditional puttanesca sauce, or a riff on the classic, our guide has a recipe for every occasion.